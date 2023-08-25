Friday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (72-57) against the Detroit Tigers (58-69) at Comerica Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 25.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (9-9) versus the Tigers and Matt Manning (5-4).

Tigers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 103 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (41.7%) in those games.

Detroit has a mark of 19-20 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (508 total runs).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule