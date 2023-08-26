Cam Gallagher is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 16 against the Reds) he went 0-for-1.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher has five doubles and four walks while batting .132.

Gallagher has gotten at least one hit in 29.5% of his games this year (13 of 44), with more than one hit three times (6.8%).

He has not hit a home run in his 44 games this season.

In five games this year (11.4%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in six of 44 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Guardians Players vs the Blue Jays

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 24 .098 AVG .157 .132 OBP .189 .118 SLG .214 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 7 15/2 K/BB 22/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings