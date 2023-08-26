Gabriel Arias vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias and his .400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .205 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Arias has gotten at least one hit in 44.9% of his games this season (35 of 78), with more than one hit nine times (11.5%).
- He has homered in 10.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 11 games this season (14.1%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.4%) he had two or more.
- In 23.1% of his games this season (18 of 78), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.8%) he has scored more than once.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.164
|AVG
|.246
|.264
|OBP
|.312
|.245
|SLG
|.439
|5
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|11
|45/15
|K/BB
|39/11
|2
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Ryu (2-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 1.89 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .214 to his opponents.
