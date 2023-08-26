The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias and his .400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .205 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Arias has gotten at least one hit in 44.9% of his games this season (35 of 78), with more than one hit nine times (11.5%).

He has homered in 10.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 11 games this season (14.1%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.4%) he had two or more.

In 23.1% of his games this season (18 of 78), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.8%) he has scored more than once.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .164 AVG .246 .264 OBP .312 .245 SLG .439 5 XBH 10 2 HR 6 5 RBI 11 45/15 K/BB 39/11 2 SB 0

