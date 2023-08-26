The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias and his .400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is batting .205 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.
  • Arias has gotten at least one hit in 44.9% of his games this season (35 of 78), with more than one hit nine times (11.5%).
  • He has homered in 10.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 11 games this season (14.1%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.4%) he had two or more.
  • In 23.1% of his games this season (18 of 78), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.8%) he has scored more than once.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 36
.164 AVG .246
.264 OBP .312
.245 SLG .439
5 XBH 10
2 HR 6
5 RBI 11
45/15 K/BB 39/11
2 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Ryu (2-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 36-year-old has a 1.89 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .214 to his opponents.
