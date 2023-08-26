Guardians vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 26
Saturday's game that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (70-59) versus the Cleveland Guardians (61-68) at Rogers Centre has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Blue Jays. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET on August 26.
The probable starters are Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-1) for the Blue Jays and Logan Allen (6-6) for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cleveland and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
- The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (40.4%) in those games.
- This season, Cleveland has come away with a win two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.0 runs per game (517 total).
- Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.80 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 20
|Tigers
|L 4-1
|Logan Allen vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 22
|Dodgers
|W 8-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs Bobby Miller
|August 24
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Xzavion Curry vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 24
|Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Gavin Williams vs Caleb Ferguson
|August 25
|@ Blue Jays
|W 5-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Chris Bassitt
|August 26
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Logan Allen vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 27
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Yusei Kikuchi
|August 28
|@ Twins
|-
|Xzavion Curry vs Kenta Maeda
|August 29
|@ Twins
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Pablo Lopez
|August 30
|@ Twins
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Sonny Gray
|September 1
|Rays
|-
|Logan Allen vs Zach Eflin
