Saturday's game that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (70-59) versus the Cleveland Guardians (61-68) at Rogers Centre has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Blue Jays. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET on August 26.

The probable starters are Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-1) for the Blue Jays and Logan Allen (6-6) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cleveland and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (40.4%) in those games.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.0 runs per game (517 total).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.80 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule