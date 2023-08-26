Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Blue Jays on August 26, 2023
Player props can be found for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Jose Ramirez, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 68 RBI (132 total hits). He has swiped 20 bases.
- He has a .276/.351/.475 slash line so far this season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 138 hits with 28 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He has a .270/.339/.378 slash line so far this year.
- Kwan brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Hyun-Jin Ryu Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Ryu Stats
- Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-1) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his fifth start of the season.
- Ryu will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.
Ryu Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|Aug. 20
|5.0
|4
|2
|0
|7
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 13
|5.0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2
|at Guardians
|Aug. 7
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 1
|5.0
|9
|4
|4
|3
|1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 50 walks and 74 RBI (130 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .270/.346/.440 on the year.
- Guerrero has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 22
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 20
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bichette Stats
- Bo Bichette has 149 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 20 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .313/.343/.487 slash line on the year.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 20
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
