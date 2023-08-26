Player props can be found for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Jose Ramirez, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 68 RBI (132 total hits). He has swiped 20 bases.

He has a .276/.351/.475 slash line so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 2 vs. Dodgers Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 138 hits with 28 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a .270/.339/.378 slash line so far this year.

Kwan brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Hyun-Jin Ryu Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Ryu Stats

Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-1) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his fifth start of the season.

Ryu will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Ryu Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Aug. 20 5.0 4 2 0 7 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 13 5.0 2 2 0 3 2 at Guardians Aug. 7 4.0 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 1 5.0 9 4 4 3 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 50 walks and 74 RBI (130 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.346/.440 on the year.

Guerrero has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 22 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Reds Aug. 20 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has 149 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 20 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .313/.343/.487 slash line on the year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 20 2-for-5 2 1 1 7 0

