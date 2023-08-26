Kole Calhoun vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Kole Calhoun, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .263 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In 73.3% of his games this year (11 of 15), Calhoun has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (26.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 15 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In six games this season (40.0%), Calhoun has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this season (46.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|.243
|AVG
|.300
|.317
|OBP
|.364
|.459
|SLG
|.300
|4
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|5/2
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.72 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 1.89, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .214 batting average against him.
