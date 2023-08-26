Following the first round of the TOUR Championship, Lucas Glover is currently 21st with a score of -3.

Looking to wager on Lucas Glover at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Lucas Glover Insights

Glover has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has posted the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in seven of his last 15 rounds played.

Over his last 15 rounds, Glover has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In his past five events, Glover has finished atop the leaderboard twice.

In his past five appearances, Glover has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average three times.

Glover hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 33 -7 265 2 17 4 5 $6.3M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

Glover has had an average finish of 25th at this tournament in two appearances, including a personal best 21st-place.

Glover made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Glover last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 21st.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,346 yards, 341 yards longer than average.

The average course Glover has played i the last year (7,274 yards) is 72 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,346).

Glover's Last Time Out

Glover was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 84th percentile of the field.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship placed him in the 33rd percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Glover shot better than 49% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Glover carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Glover carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Glover's six birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship were less than the tournament average (8.8).

In that last tournament, Glover's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.7).

Glover ended the BMW Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, Glover recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Glover's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.