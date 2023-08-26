On Saturday, Matt Vierling (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .323.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 63 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has homered in 5.8% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has driven in a run in 20 games this year (19.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 30.1% of his games this season (31 of 103), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 53 .230 AVG .294 .302 OBP .341 .310 SLG .426 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 14 RBI 16 32/17 K/BB 47/12 3 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings