After batting .250 with a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Hyun-Jin Ryu) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .238 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks.

Straw has gotten at least one hit in 58.0% of his games this season (69 of 119), with multiple hits 22 times (18.5%).

He has homered in one of 119 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

In 16.8% of his games this year, Straw has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (3.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 39 games this season (32.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 60 .209 AVG .265 .268 OBP .335 .267 SLG .328 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 11 RBI 13 43/16 K/BB 42/21 3 SB 12

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings