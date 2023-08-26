Myles Straw vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .250 with a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Hyun-Jin Ryu) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .238 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks.
- Straw has gotten at least one hit in 58.0% of his games this season (69 of 119), with multiple hits 22 times (18.5%).
- He has homered in one of 119 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 16.8% of his games this year, Straw has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (3.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (32.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|60
|.209
|AVG
|.265
|.268
|OBP
|.335
|.267
|SLG
|.328
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|13
|43/16
|K/BB
|42/21
|3
|SB
|12
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.72).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Ryu makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In four games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 1.89, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
