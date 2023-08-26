Oscar Gonzalez vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez and his .410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks while hitting .229.
- Gonzalez has picked up a hit in 25 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 46 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 17.4% of his games this year, Gonzalez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5%.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (28.3%), including one multi-run game.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.197
|AVG
|.260
|.228
|OBP
|.284
|.303
|SLG
|.377
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|22/3
|K/BB
|16/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.72 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Ryu (2-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 1.89 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old has put together a 1.89 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .214 to opposing hitters.
