On Saturday, Riley Greene (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .293.

In 72.8% of his games this season (67 of 92), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (29.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

Greene has an RBI in 26 of 92 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 42 of 92 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 48 .320 AVG .267 .374 OBP .335 .488 SLG .433 17 XBH 16 5 HR 6 14 RBI 19 55/15 K/BB 54/18 3 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings