Riley Greene vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Riley Greene (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .293.
- In 72.8% of his games this season (67 of 92), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (29.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Greene has an RBI in 26 of 92 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 42 of 92 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|48
|.320
|AVG
|.267
|.374
|OBP
|.335
|.488
|SLG
|.433
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|19
|55/15
|K/BB
|54/18
|3
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 159 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Astros are sending Brown (9-9) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-9 with a 4.57 ERA and 143 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.57 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
