Spencer Torkelson vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 111 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .441.
- Torkelson has recorded a hit in 73 of 126 games this year (57.9%), including 30 multi-hit games (23.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has an RBI in 48 of 126 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year (54 of 126), with two or more runs 11 times (8.7%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|64
|.215
|AVG
|.250
|.312
|OBP
|.319
|.373
|SLG
|.504
|21
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|16
|25
|RBI
|44
|66/30
|K/BB
|64/24
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 159 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Brown tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 4.57 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
