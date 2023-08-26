Tyler Freeman -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, on August 26 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman is hitting .250 with six doubles and seven walks.
  • In 18 of 34 games this season (52.9%) Freeman has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
  • In 34 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Freeman has driven in a run in six games this season (17.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In seven of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.292 AVG .212
.382 OBP .236
.354 SLG .269
3 XBH 3
0 HR 0
3 RBI 3
7/6 K/BB 12/1
2 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (157 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ryu makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty went five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.89, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
