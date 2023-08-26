Tyler Freeman -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, on August 26 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is hitting .250 with six doubles and seven walks.

In 18 of 34 games this season (52.9%) Freeman has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (20.6%).

In 34 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Freeman has driven in a run in six games this season (17.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In seven of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .292 AVG .212 .382 OBP .236 .354 SLG .269 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 7/6 K/BB 12/1 2 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings