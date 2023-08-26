Tyler Freeman vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler Freeman -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, on August 26 at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is hitting .250 with six doubles and seven walks.
- In 18 of 34 games this season (52.9%) Freeman has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
- In 34 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Freeman has driven in a run in six games this season (17.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In seven of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.292
|AVG
|.212
|.382
|OBP
|.236
|.354
|SLG
|.269
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|7/6
|K/BB
|12/1
|2
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty went five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.89, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
