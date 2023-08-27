The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (batting .258 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is hitting .223 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.
  • In 48.8% of his games this season (41 of 84), Baddoo has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 21.4% of his games this season, Baddoo has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (4.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 28 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 41
.206 AVG .242
.257 OBP .361
.313 SLG .417
8 XBH 11
3 HR 5
8 RBI 19
36/9 K/BB 33/23
2 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (159 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Verlander (9-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.19, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.
