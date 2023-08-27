Eric Haase vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Eric Haase (hitting .214 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .201 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Haase has picked up a hit in 45.9% of his 85 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.8% of them.
- He has gone deep in four games this year (4.7%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Haase has driven home a run in 17 games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 19 games this year (22.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|45
|.250
|AVG
|.157
|.282
|OBP
|.213
|.355
|SLG
|.221
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|7
|38/6
|K/BB
|40/10
|1
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 26th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 18th, 1.226 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd.
