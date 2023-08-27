The Cleveland Guardians, including Eric Haase (hitting .214 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .201 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks.

Haase has picked up a hit in 45.9% of his 85 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.8% of them.

He has gone deep in four games this year (4.7%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Haase has driven home a run in 17 games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 19 games this year (22.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 45 .250 AVG .157 .282 OBP .213 .355 SLG .221 7 XBH 6 3 HR 1 19 RBI 7 38/6 K/BB 40/10 1 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings