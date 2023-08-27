Gabriel Arias vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Sunday, Gabriel Arias (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Blue Jays Prediction
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while hitting .202.
- Arias has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (10.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arias has had an RBI in 11 games this year (13.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.3%).
- He has scored in 18 games this year (22.8%), including three multi-run games (3.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.164
|AVG
|.237
|.264
|OBP
|.302
|.245
|SLG
|.424
|5
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|11
|45/15
|K/BB
|42/11
|2
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 26th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.52), 33rd in WHIP (1.226), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.