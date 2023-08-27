On Sunday, Gabriel Arias (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while hitting .202.

Arias has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (10.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Arias has had an RBI in 11 games this year (13.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.3%).

He has scored in 18 games this year (22.8%), including three multi-run games (3.8%).

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .164 AVG .237 .264 OBP .302 .245 SLG .424 5 XBH 10 2 HR 6 5 RBI 11 45/15 K/BB 42/11 2 SB 0

