Sunday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (71-59) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (61-69) at 1:37 PM ET (on August 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (9-4) to the mound, while Noah Syndergaard (2-6) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Guardians have been victorious in 23, or 39.7%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 28 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (520 total runs).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule