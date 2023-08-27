Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians head into a matchup with Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Guardians have +170 odds to win. A 9-run total is set in the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -210 +170 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 3-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Guardians and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (39.7%) in those games.

Cleveland has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +170 odds on it winning this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 52 of its 128 games with a total this season.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-33 28-36 24-22 37-47 42-40 19-29

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.