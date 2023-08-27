Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jose Ramirez and others in the Toronto Blue Jays-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Rogers Centre on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 133 hits with 30 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 57 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a .276/.350/.479 slash line on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 2 vs. Dodgers Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Kikuchi Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (9-4) for his 26th start of the season.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Kikuchi has started 25 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 25 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.52), 33rd in WHIP (1.226), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Aug. 22 4.2 7 3 3 6 1 vs. Phillies Aug. 15 6.0 4 1 1 7 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 7.0 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 2 6.0 6 1 1 3 1 at Dodgers Jul. 26 6.0 7 1 1 8 2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 131 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 50 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .269/.344/.437 slash line on the season.

Guerrero hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .306 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 22 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 20 walks and 62 RBI (151 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .314/.344/.489 slash line so far this season.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 26 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

