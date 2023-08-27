Guardians vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 27
Davis Schneider takes a two-game homer streak into the Toronto Blue Jays' (71-59) game against the Cleveland Guardians (61-69) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday, at Rogers Centre.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (9-4) to the mound, while Noah Syndergaard (2-6) will take the ball for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 1:37 PM ET
- TV: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (9-4, 3.52 ERA) vs Syndergaard - CLE (2-6, 6.42 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard
- Syndergaard (2-6 with a 6.42 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.42 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .298 to opposing batters.
- Syndergaard is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the year in this game.
- Syndergaard will look to collect his 12th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.
- In one of his 17 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Noah Syndergaard vs. Blue Jays
- He will face off against a Blue Jays squad that is batting .257 as a unit (eighth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .414 (16th in the league) with 151 total home runs (18th in MLB action).
- Syndergaard has a 1.59 ERA and a 1.412 WHIP against the Blue Jays this season in 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .273 batting average over one appearance.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi
- Kikuchi (9-4) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 26th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.52 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .249 in 25 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 25 starts this season.
- In 25 starts this season, Kikuchi has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.
- He has made 25 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 32-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 18th, 1.226 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Yusei Kikuchi vs. Guardians
- The Guardians have scored 520 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They have 1091 hits, 17th in baseball, with 98 home runs (30th in the league).
- The Guardians have gone 3-for-24 with two doubles and an RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.
