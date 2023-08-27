Kole Calhoun vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Kole Calhoun (batting .275 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is batting .262 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In 75.0% of his games this year (12 of 16), Calhoun has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Calhoun has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in eight of 16 games so far this season.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|.243
|AVG
|.292
|.317
|OBP
|.346
|.459
|SLG
|.292
|4
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|5/2
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 26th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 18th, 1.226 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
