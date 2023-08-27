The Cleveland Guardians, including Kole Calhoun (batting .275 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is batting .262 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

In 75.0% of his games this year (12 of 16), Calhoun has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

Calhoun has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in eight of 16 games so far this season.

Other Guardians Players vs the Blue Jays

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 .243 AVG .292 .317 OBP .346 .459 SLG .292 4 XBH 0 2 HR 0 6 RBI 3 5/2 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings