The Cleveland Guardians, including Kole Calhoun (batting .275 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun is batting .262 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • In 75.0% of his games this year (12 of 16), Calhoun has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • Calhoun has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in eight of 16 games so far this season.

Other Guardians Players vs the Blue Jays

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
.243 AVG .292
.317 OBP .346
.459 SLG .292
4 XBH 0
2 HR 0
6 RBI 3
5/2 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kikuchi aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 26th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 18th, 1.226 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
