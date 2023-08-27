Miguel Cabrera -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .248 with 15 doubles, two home runs and 26 walks.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 47 of 76 games this year (61.8%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (15.8%).

He has homered in two of 76 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has had an RBI in 17 games this season (22.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.3%).

He has scored in 15 of 76 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .273 AVG .225 .341 OBP .299 .355 SLG .310 8 XBH 9 1 HR 1 9 RBI 12 31/13 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

