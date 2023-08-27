Miguel Cabrera vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Cabrera -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .248 with 15 doubles, two home runs and 26 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 47 of 76 games this year (61.8%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (15.8%).
- He has homered in two of 76 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in 17 games this season (22.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.3%).
- He has scored in 15 of 76 games so far this year.
Other Tigers Players vs the Astros
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.273
|AVG
|.225
|.341
|OBP
|.299
|.355
|SLG
|.310
|8
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|12
|31/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (9-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
