Myles Straw vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Myles Straw (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .239 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks.
- Straw has had a hit in 70 of 120 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits 22 times (18.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 120 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- Straw has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (16.7%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (3.3%).
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.209
|AVG
|.267
|.268
|OBP
|.336
|.267
|SLG
|.330
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|13
|43/16
|K/BB
|42/21
|3
|SB
|12
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi will aim to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 26th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.52), 33rd in WHIP (1.226), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3).
