On Sunday, Myles Straw (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .239 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks.

Straw has had a hit in 70 of 120 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits 22 times (18.3%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 120 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

Straw has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (16.7%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (3.3%).

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 61 .209 AVG .267 .268 OBP .336 .267 SLG .330 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 11 RBI 13 43/16 K/BB 42/21 3 SB 12

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings