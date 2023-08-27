Oscar Gonzalez vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .223 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
- Gonzalez has picked up a hit in 53.2% of his 47 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has had an RBI in eight games this year (17.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.4%).
- In 13 of 47 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|.197
|AVG
|.247
|.228
|OBP
|.271
|.303
|SLG
|.358
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|22/3
|K/BB
|18/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 26th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 18th, 1.226 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
