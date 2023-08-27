The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 111 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .438.

Torkelson has gotten a hit in 73 of 127 games this year (57.5%), including 30 multi-hit games (23.6%).

In 19 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.0%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

Torkelson has had at least one RBI in 37.8% of his games this year (48 of 127), with two or more RBI 14 times (11.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 54 of 127 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 64 .212 AVG .250 .311 OBP .319 .368 SLG .504 21 XBH 31 7 HR 16 25 RBI 44 67/31 K/BB 64/24 1 SB 2

