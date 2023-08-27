The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .716, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 87 of 126 games this year (69.0%), with at least two hits on 39 occasions (31.0%).

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (4.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 23.8% of his games this season, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 61 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 61 .253 AVG .287 .338 OBP .339 .350 SLG .406 19 XBH 20 2 HR 3 16 RBI 27 35/31 K/BB 24/21 8 SB 7

