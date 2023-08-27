Steven Kwan vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .716, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .378 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 87 of 126 games this year (69.0%), with at least two hits on 39 occasions (31.0%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (4.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 23.8% of his games this season, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 61 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|61
|.253
|AVG
|.287
|.338
|OBP
|.339
|.350
|SLG
|.406
|19
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|27
|35/31
|K/BB
|24/21
|8
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (9-4) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.52), 33rd in WHIP (1.226), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
