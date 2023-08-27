Sunday's contest features the Houston Astros (73-58) and the Detroit Tigers (59-70) clashing at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on August 27.

The Astros will give the nod to Justin Verlander (9-6) versus the Tigers and Alex Faedo (2-4).

Tigers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Tigers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 105 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (41.9%) in those contests.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 13-15 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (514 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule