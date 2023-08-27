How to Watch the Tigers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz will take on the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 131 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Detroit is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 514 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.
- The Tigers rank 21st with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.269 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Alex Faedo (2-4) will make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Faedo will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- In 10 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-6
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Javier Assad
|8/22/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-6
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Drew Smyly
|8/23/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Jameson Taillon
|8/25/2023
|Astros
|W 4-1
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Framber Valdez
|8/26/2023
|Astros
|L 9-2
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Hunter Brown
|8/27/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Justin Verlander
|8/28/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Luis Severino
|8/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|-
|8/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Gerrit Cole
|8/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/1/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Touki Toussaint
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.