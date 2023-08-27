When the Houston Astros (73-58) and Detroit Tigers (59-70) meet in the series rubber match at Comerica Park on Sunday, August 27, Justin Verlander will get the ball for the Astros, while the Tigers will send Alex Faedo to the mound. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET.

The Astros are -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+155). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (9-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-4, 4.91 ERA)

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 91 times this season and won 52, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Astros have a record of 17-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (68% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Astros have a 4-6 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 105 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (41.9%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 13 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+225) Riley Greene 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Javier Báez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Akil Baddoo 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

