Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Astros on August 27, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Houston Astros visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday (first pitch at 1:40 PM ET).
Tigers vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 55 walks and 69 RBI (111 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .232/.315/.438 on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 21
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 85 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .293/.356/.548 so far this season.
- Carpenter enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .371 with a double, five home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 25
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 22
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 21
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Justin Verlander Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Verlander Stats
- Justin Verlander (9-6) will take the mound for the Astros, his 21st start of the season.
- He has 11 quality starts in 20 chances this season.
- Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Verlander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|5.0
|9
|5
|4
|2
|2
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 11
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 5
|7.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 30
|5.1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|1
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 135 hits with 30 doubles, 25 home runs, 62 walks and 95 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He has a .290/.371/.516 slash line on the year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has recorded 130 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 75 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .259/.360/.439 so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 26
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
