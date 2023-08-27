Justin Verlander's Houston Astros (73-58) take on the Detroit Tigers (59-70) on Sunday at Comerica Park, as he looks to collect his 10th win of the season. It begins at 1:40 PM ET.

The probable starters are Verlander (9-6) for the Astros and Alex Faedo (2-4) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (9-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-4, 4.91 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

Faedo (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.91 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings during 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .195 to opposing batters.

Faedo has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Faedo will look to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Astros' Verlander (9-6) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing five hits.

The 40-year-old has pitched to a 3.19 ERA this season with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 20 games.

He has 11 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Justin Verlander vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 514 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They have 1022 hits, 24th in baseball, with 131 home runs (24th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Tigers one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-19 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in five innings.

