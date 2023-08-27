Tyler Freeman vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Tyler Freeman (hitting .138 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is hitting .250 with six doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 19 of 35 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Freeman has had an RBI in seven games this season.
- In eight of 35 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Other Guardians Players vs the Blue Jays
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.292
|AVG
|.214
|.382
|OBP
|.237
|.354
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|4
|7/6
|K/BB
|13/1
|2
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 26th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 18th, 1.226 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
