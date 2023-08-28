On Monday, Carson Kelly (.464 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 194 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is batting .217 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Kelly has picked up a hit in 15 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has gone deep in one of 33 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Kelly has driven in a run in five games this season (15.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 33 games so far this year.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 15 .125 AVG .325 .125 OBP .378 .125 SLG .450 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 4/0 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 1

