Gabriel Arias vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Monday, Gabriel Arias (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .202 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Arias has gotten a hit in 35 of 79 games this season (44.3%), including nine multi-hit games (11.4%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (10.1%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13.9% of his games this season, Arias has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (22.8%), including three games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.164
|AVG
|.237
|.264
|OBP
|.302
|.245
|SLG
|.424
|5
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|11
|45/15
|K/BB
|42/11
|2
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda (3-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.22, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
