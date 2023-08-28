Monday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (68-63) against the Cleveland Guardians (62-69) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on August 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (3-7) to the mound, while Xzavion Curry (3-2) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (40.7%) in those contests.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 26 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (530 total runs).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.85 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule