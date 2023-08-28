Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (68-63) will match up against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (62-69) at Target Field on Monday, August 28. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +140 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Guardians vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.22 ERA) vs Xzavion Curry - CLE (3-2, 3.51 ERA)

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 87 games this season and won 52 (59.8%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 17-15 (winning 53.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times.

The Guardians have won in 24, or 40.7%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have a mark of 3-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Oscar Gonzalez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 19th 2nd

