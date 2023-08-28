Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Twins on August 28, 2023
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jose Ramirez and Carlos Correa are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins meet at Target Field on Monday (first pitch at 7:40 PM ET).
Guardians vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 30 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 58 walks and 71 RBI (135 total hits). He's also stolen 21 bases.
- He has a slash line of .277/.351/.485 on the year.
- Ramirez has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 28 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 43 RBI (138 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.
- He has a slash line of .267/.335/.373 on the season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 101 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI.
- He's slashing .225/.308/.400 on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Brewers
|Aug. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 17 doubles, 21 home runs, 30 walks and 50 RBI (85 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .251/.317/.488 so far this year.
- Kepler takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 27
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 25
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
