The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Astros.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .248.

Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (48 of 77), with at least two hits 12 times (15.6%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (3.9%, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 23.4% of his games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this year (20.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .272 AVG .225 .338 OBP .299 .376 SLG .310 9 XBH 9 2 HR 1 12 RBI 12 33/13 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

