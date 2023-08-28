Myles Straw vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Myles Straw and his .371 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins and Kenta Maeda on August 28 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .239 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks.
- Straw has gotten a hit in 71 of 121 games this season (58.7%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (18.2%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Straw has an RBI in 21 of 121 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in 33.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|62
|.209
|AVG
|.267
|.268
|OBP
|.338
|.267
|SLG
|.329
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|14
|43/16
|K/BB
|43/22
|3
|SB
|13
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda (3-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
