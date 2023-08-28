Myles Straw and his .371 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins and Kenta Maeda on August 28 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .239 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks.

Straw has gotten a hit in 71 of 121 games this season (58.7%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (18.2%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Straw has an RBI in 21 of 121 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in 33.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 62 .209 AVG .267 .268 OBP .338 .267 SLG .329 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 11 RBI 14 43/16 K/BB 43/22 3 SB 13

Twins Pitching Rankings