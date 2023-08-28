On Monday, Oscar Gonzalez (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .219 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.

Gonzalez has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 48 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has had at least one RBI in 16.7% of his games this season (eight of 48), with two or more RBI three times (6.3%).

In 13 of 48 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .197 AVG .238 .228 OBP .261 .303 SLG .345 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 6 22/3 K/BB 20/2 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings