Riley Greene vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks while batting .292.
- In 69 of 94 games this season (73.4%) Greene has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (28.7%).
- He has gone deep in 11.7% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Greene has had an RBI in 27 games this season (28.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (45.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.318
|AVG
|.267
|.372
|OBP
|.335
|.486
|SLG
|.433
|18
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|59/16
|K/BB
|54/18
|3
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Severino (3-8 with a 7.26 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 7.26 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .309 to his opponents.
