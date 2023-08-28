How to Watch the Tigers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson will take on the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 133 total home runs.
- Detroit's .378 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Tigers have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.234).
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (518 total, four per game).
- The Tigers are 27th in baseball with a .301 on-base percentage.
- The Tigers strike out nine times per game to rank 22nd in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Detroit's 4.56 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.286).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Reese Olson (2-5 with a 5.29 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Olson has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Olson will try to secure his 11th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/22/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-6
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Drew Smyly
|8/23/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Jameson Taillon
|8/25/2023
|Astros
|W 4-1
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Framber Valdez
|8/26/2023
|Astros
|L 9-2
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Hunter Brown
|8/27/2023
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Justin Verlander
|8/28/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Luis Severino
|8/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael King
|8/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Gerrit Cole
|8/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/1/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Touki Toussaint
|9/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
