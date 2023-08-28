Bookmakers have set player props for Spencer Torkelson, Gleyber Torres and others when the Detroit Tigers host the New York Yankees at Comerica Park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 112 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .232/.316/.438 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has recorded 85 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .290/.355/.543 slash line so far this year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Astros Aug. 25 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 22 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torres Stats

Torres has 130 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashing .266/.332/.438 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 25 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 24 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 28 home runs, 58 walks and 55 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashing .266/.393/.622 so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 25 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 23 3-for-4 3 3 6 12 0

