The Detroit Tigers (59-71) and New York Yankees (62-68) square off in the first of a four-game series on Monday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Tigers are coming off a series defeat to the Astros, and the Yankees a series loss to the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Reese Olson (2-5) to the mound, while Luis Severino (3-8) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Tigers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Olson - DET (2-5, 5.29 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (3-8, 7.26 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

The Tigers' Olson (2-5) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 5.29 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .243.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Olson has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino (3-8 with a 7.26 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.

During 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.26 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .309 to his opponents.

Severino is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Severino will try to pick up his eighth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

