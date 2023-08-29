Carson Kelly vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Carson Kelly (batting .348 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly has three doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .211.
- Kelly has picked up a hit in 44.1% of his 34 games this year, with more than one hit in 14.7% of them.
- He has hit a home run in one of 34 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this season (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|15
|.091
|AVG
|.325
|.091
|OBP
|.378
|.091
|SLG
|.450
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|6/0
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (164 total, 1.3 per game).
- King (3-5) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
