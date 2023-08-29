On Tuesday, Carson Kelly (batting .348 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Michael King

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly has three doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .211.

Kelly has picked up a hit in 44.1% of his 34 games this year, with more than one hit in 14.7% of them.

He has hit a home run in one of 34 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this season (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 15 .091 AVG .325 .091 OBP .378 .091 SLG .450 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 6/0 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings