The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has nine doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .207.

Arias has gotten at least one hit in 45.0% of his games this season (36 of 80), with multiple hits 10 times (12.5%).

He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Arias has driven in a run in 12 games this year (15.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.3%).

He has scored in 19 games this season (23.8%), including four multi-run games (5.0%).

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .164 AVG .246 .264 OBP .308 .245 SLG .443 5 XBH 12 2 HR 6 5 RBI 12 45/15 K/BB 43/11 2 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings