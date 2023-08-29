Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins take the field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Tuesday, at 7:40 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Twins (-175). The total for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -175 +145 8 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games. Cleveland and its opponent have gone above the over/under in three straight games, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 8.3.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won in 24, or 40%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has entered seven games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 2-5 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 54 of 130 chances this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 7-3-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-33 29-37 25-22 37-48 42-41 20-29

