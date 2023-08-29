Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians take the field on Tuesday at Target Field against Pablo Lopez, who is projected to start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 101 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored 536 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Cleveland has the sixth-best ERA (3.90) in the majors this season.

The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.290 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Gavin Williams (1-5) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Williams has made nine starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Home Gavin Williams Caleb Ferguson 8/25/2023 Blue Jays W 5-2 Away Tanner Bibee Chris Bassitt 8/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away Logan Allen Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/27/2023 Blue Jays W 10-7 Away Noah Syndergaard Yusei Kikuchi 8/28/2023 Twins L 10-6 Away Xzavion Curry Kenta Maeda 8/29/2023 Twins - Away Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 8/30/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/1/2023 Rays - Home Logan Allen Zach Eflin 9/2/2023 Rays - Home Noah Syndergaard Tyler Glasnow 9/3/2023 Rays - Home Xzavion Curry Zack Littell 9/4/2023 Twins - Home Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez

