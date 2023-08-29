Kerry Carpenter vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees and Michael King on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks while batting .290.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in 56 of 88 games this season (63.6%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (27.3%).
- In 20.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 35.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.362
|AVG
|.214
|.416
|OBP
|.290
|.546
|SLG
|.531
|15
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|34/11
|K/BB
|40/13
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (164 total, 1.3 per game).
- King (3-5) gets the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
