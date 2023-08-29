After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is batting .275 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Calhoun has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this season (13 of 18), with multiple hits five times (27.8%).

In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Calhoun has an RBI in seven of 18 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 .243 AVG .313 .317 OBP .389 .459 SLG .375 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 5 5/2 K/BB 8/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings